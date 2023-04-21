Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $275.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.32.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,617 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

