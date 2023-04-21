Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,470 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.13% of Main Street Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

MAIN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $39.98. 109,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,005. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 83.85%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Articles

