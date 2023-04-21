Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. 2,069,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,183. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

