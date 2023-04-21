Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $29.04 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,815,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

ABBV traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $162.49. 2,207,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,778. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $286.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average is $154.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

