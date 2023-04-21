Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.45. 4,075,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.47. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.18.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

