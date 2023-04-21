Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,739 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,747 shares of company stock worth $1,690,829. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

ADBE traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

