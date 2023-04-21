Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 62,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 81,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.16. The company had a trading volume of 698,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,027. The firm has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.38.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

