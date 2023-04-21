Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 635 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,810. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.01.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

