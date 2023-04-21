Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 900 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE BLK traded down $15.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $680.56. 407,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,031. The stock has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $674.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $686.09. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

