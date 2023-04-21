Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aditxt

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Aditxt Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $1.01 on Friday. Aditxt has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Stories

