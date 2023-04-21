Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,747 shares of company stock worth $1,690,829 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.98. The stock had a trading volume of 566,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.64. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

