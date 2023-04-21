Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Trading Up 1.6%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 11,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 9,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Adriatic Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Adriatic Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

