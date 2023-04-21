Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) Trading Down 2.4%

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 22,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 37,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Advanced Health Intelligence Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Health Intelligence Company Profile

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

