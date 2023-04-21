Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aemetis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aemetis by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Aemetis by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aemetis by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aemetis by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMTX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aemetis from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Aemetis Trading Up 4.3 %

Aemetis Company Profile

Shares of AMTX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 584,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,432. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.