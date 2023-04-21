AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 686,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

AGCO Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 50.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in AGCO by 41.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in AGCO by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in AGCO by 46.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.55. 149,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,388. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.07. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

