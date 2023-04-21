AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Shares Down 0.9%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 89,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 54,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.
AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91.
AGNC Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
