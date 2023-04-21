AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
AIA Group Trading Down 1.4 %
AIA Group stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $47.91.
AIA Group Company Profile
