AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AIA Group Trading Down 1.4 %

AIA Group stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $47.91.

Get AIA Group alerts:

AIA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.