Aion Achieves Market Cap of $728,345.78 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $728,345.78 and $27,932.53 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00143182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00069186 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00036474 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040458 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.