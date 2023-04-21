Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $118.40, but opened at $114.96. Airbnb shares last traded at $113.96, with a volume of 1,711,392 shares.

Specifically, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock valued at $338,794,053. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC raised their price target on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average of $108.04. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

