AJ Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 4.4% of AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AJ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,941,000 after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,781,000 after purchasing an additional 163,564 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 982,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 159,521 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

RDVY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.35. 211,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,185. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.