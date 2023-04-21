AJ Advisors LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AJ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. 3M comprises 0.3% of AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 8,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 618,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in 3M by 7,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after buying an additional 545,300 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.41. 635,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,259. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.30. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.77.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.