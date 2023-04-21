AJ Advisors LLC Takes Position in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,557 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. CapStar Financial comprises about 0.2% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AJ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of CapStar Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of CSTR stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.84.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CapStar Financial

In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CapStar Financial news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 1,830 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.