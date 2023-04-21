Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Shares Up 7.9%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 33,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 36,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.49.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $184.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akumin Company Profile
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist.
