Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Shares Up 7.9%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 33,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 36,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Akumin Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.49.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $184.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akumin

Akumin Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akumin by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 365.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 537,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist.

