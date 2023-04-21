Albion Financial Group UT Buys 7,252 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.41. 32,483,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,397,820. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $335.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

