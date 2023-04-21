Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,011 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.7% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after buying an additional 573,154 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,169,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,623,000 after buying an additional 103,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,098,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,088,000 after buying an additional 78,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 1,643,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

