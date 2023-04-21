Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $111.82.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

