Albion Financial Group UT Has $14.40 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. AJ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $107.55. 1,560,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799,540. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

