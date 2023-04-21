Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after buying an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HSBC started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.68.

ENPH stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.36. 865,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.82. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

