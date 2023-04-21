Albion Financial Group UT Sells 2,027 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

AFL stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.74. 760,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,397. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

