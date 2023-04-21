Albion Financial Group UT Trims Stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $83.47. 989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,063. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

