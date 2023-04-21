Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 142,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,208,000 after acquiring an additional 384,355 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 186,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,475,000 after acquiring an additional 175,566 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after acquiring an additional 93,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,815,000.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.57. 184,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,692. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

