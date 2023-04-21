Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,988,000.

IJH traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $249.27. 590,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,213. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

