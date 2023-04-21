Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

Ally Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.38 on Friday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.