Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $155.15 and last traded at $155.45. Approximately 180,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 246,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.56 by ($2.19). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $823.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.