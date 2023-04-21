Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $105.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $130.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

