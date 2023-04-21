Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Alphatec has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $134,171.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,361,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,612,706.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,997 shares of company stock worth $968,055,413. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 69,652 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.