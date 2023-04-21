Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Trading Down 2.4%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.26. 1,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Further Reading

