Amaze World Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $47.81 million and approximately $38,717.45 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.