América Móvil (AMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect América Móvil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

