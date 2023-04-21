American Axle & Manufacturing Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 12,435 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,494% compared to the typical daily volume of 780 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AXL traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Insider Transactions at American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

