American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Trimmed by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in American Electric Power by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,962. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

