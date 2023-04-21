American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $100.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.74.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

