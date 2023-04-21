American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 1,982 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,409.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,341.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Up 5.5 %

NYC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. 7,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 1,819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

