American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 312,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 14.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 908,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 115,874 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 177,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 24.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.14. 107,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. Analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

About American Vanguard

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.