American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMWL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get American Well alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,700 shares of company stock valued at $572,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

American Well Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in American Well by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 255,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in American Well by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.76. American Well has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.