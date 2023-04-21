AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.9 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $165.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

