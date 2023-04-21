Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 7,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRX remained flat at $1.63 during trading hours on Friday. 1,085,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,431. The company has a market capitalization of $494.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The firm had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

