AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II Buys 1,000 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AXR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.98. 4,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
