Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) PT at $19.56

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.11.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLO. Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Trading of DLocal
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 132.1% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,100 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,897,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 866.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,580 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at about $25,257,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DLocal Stock Performance
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
