Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) PT at $19.56

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLO. Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 132.1% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,100 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,897,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 866.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,580 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at about $25,257,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. DLocal has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

