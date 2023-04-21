Analyzing Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR) & Its Competitors

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Inter & Co, Inc. to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inter & Co, Inc. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40 Inter & Co, Inc. Competitors 623 2211 2264 55 2.34

Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 100.30%. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 88.62%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. -0.20% -0.14% -0.02% Inter & Co, Inc. Competitors 19.87% 11.95% 0.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $730.31 million -$2.15 million 166.17 Inter & Co, Inc. Competitors $137.01 billion $3.06 billion 10.71

Inter & Co, Inc.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Inter & Co, Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inter & Co, Inc. peers beat Inter & Co, Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

